AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a leadership position. Accept a challenge and prepare to win. Respond quickly to challenges and show off your versatility and abilities. A personal change will attract compliments.
Sunday, February 19, 2023 5:06 AM
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your reluctance to share information will place you in a precarious position. Interact with others to gain insight into what’s next. Romance is apparent, but tread slowly.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Show passion, intelligence and initiative to attract outside interest. The best way to get others to recognize your talents is to help people. Walk away from someone who is a hindrance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Plan to have some fun, but take care of unfinished business first so you can enjoy your downtime. Use your intelligence, coordination and skill to outmaneuver anyone who challenges you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Check your options. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you. Share your enthusiasm along with a sound plan, and doors will open. Don’t let a romantic gesture confuse you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — The more aware you are of your options, the more likely you are to find success. Travel will spark your imagination, give you hope and bring you in touch with someone influential.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do whatever it takes to close a deal, refresh ideas or protect your assets. A partnership will positively influence how you live and what you decide to do next. Take the initiative to get what you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Spend time with a loved one. A trip or educational pursuit will give you hope for a brighter future. An assertive response will help you stay in control. Put anger aside.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reassess your situation. Take an innovative approach to foreseeable problems and ward off someone who likes to meddle. A creative project will raise awareness of your talents.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be smart, ask questions and be resourceful. If you let your heart lead the way and trust your emotions, you will suffer personal and financial mishaps. Get along with loved ones.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t follow someone’s lead. Consider what brings you joy and take that path. Focus on doing your best and surrounding yourself with people who encourage you to follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the lead and don’t stop until you reach your chosen destination. A confident attitude will help you attract attention and support. Personal and financial gains are within reach.
