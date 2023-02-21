PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to the truth and ask questions to avoid making mistakes. Get the facts and make decisions that won’t jeopardize your position or long-term goals. Adjust your spending to stay within budget.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t share too much information until you have sorted out the pros and cons. Reevaluate your relationships and consider who is an excellent candidate to work alongside.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stubbornness and hesitation should be avoided. Verify information and head for the finish line. Your vision, hands-on help and openness will win favors and support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do what you do best, and don’t let jealousy or emotional manipulation point you in the wrong direction. Take a moment to evaluate how you can help others and still reach the goals you set for yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t take on too much, or you’ll miss out on something special. Coordinate your plans to include people and activities offering a different perspective on life, love and happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Play to win and let your charm dazzle someone you want to impress. Be open about your intentions. Personal growth and romance are apparent. Support a group that’s addressing an issue you care about.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Traveling or attending a conference will encourage you to try something you’ve been afraid to pursue. Don’t let fear of failure hold you back. Embrace challenges with open arms.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Time spent with colleagues, clients or classmates will lead to fresh insight and intelligent solutions. Start a discussion and hash out what you are willing to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen to complaints and find solutions. Compromising and finding unique ways to get along with others will make your life easier. Get involved in something creative for a fresh perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Tell it like it is, or someone will correct you. Look on the bright side, but don’t lose sight of your responsibilities. Use intelligence to create a financially sound plan.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider the past and what you must do to improve your life. A home improvement project or changing your lifestyle or living arrangements will set you on a positive path. Believe in yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Offer hands-on help, but don’t give away money you cannot afford to donate. Reach out to someone you lost touch with and pick up where you left off. A change of location could be in the offing.
