PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Question anyone who appears to be giving you inaccurate information. Do your due diligence and find out firsthand whether an idea you have is feasible. Someone from your past may help you.
Thursday, February 23, 2023 3:56 AM
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take on responsibilities. Do your best to show off your skills, insight and experience. Love is in the stars. Your actions will impact the quality of the help you receive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do what makes you happy, update your image or learn a skill that helps you head in an exciting new direction. Keep the ball rolling, and do everything with passion and dedication.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll meet with opposition, but don’t let that stand in your way. Make your plans clear with or without help. Socializing with serious people will give you better insight into what’s possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take whatever path makes you happy. Don’t overdo it, overspend or pay for someone else’s mistake. Create a lifestyle that will encourage you to reach out to helpful people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mix things up a bit, and you’ll enjoy your day. Expand your mind or get involved in something new to you. Focus on love, romance or personal improvements. Shake things up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Express your thoughts and adjust whatever isn’t working for you. A sound long-term strategy will give you confidence to follow whatever path you choose.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop taking it easy and get to work. Don’t wait for someone to take charge or push you into something that benefits them more than you. Assess your personal and financial situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t limit what you can do. Clear a space that will encourage you to explore ideas to improve your life. An exciting partnership will develop if you discuss positive action and reform.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Express yourself, but don’t raise your voice. Keep situations mellow and use charm to seal a deal without hassle. A positive attitude will help you succeed. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick to what you know and do best, and align yourself with people you can count on. Take a unique path that offers a financial advantage and plenty of opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get back to what you enjoy doing. Focus on projects, people and places that energize you. Spread a little joy. An adjustment at home will make your life easier. Romance is favored.
