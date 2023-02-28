PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t share secrets or gossip. Focus on applying your skills to something that makes you feel good. Don’t fold under pressure or let someone take advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Play to win. The more beguiling you are, the more interest you’ll receive. A chance to up your game or meet someone who can help you get ahead is in the stars. Set up meetings and attend reunions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t make promises until you understand what you will have to deliver. Letting someone intimidate you will weaken your position. Be observant, direct and knowledgeable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your plans in motion. Think matters through, precisely execute your actions and ensure things get done right the first time. Reconnect with someone you miss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone will try to charm you into doing something unwise. When in doubt, ask an expert in order to avoid a mistake or loss. Pay attention to the changes others make.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get together with someone you enjoy working alongside. You’ll find it easy to pick up where you left off and drum up interest regarding something you want to pursue. Lead the way and reap the rewards.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Change begins with you. Do not depend on others to do things the way you like. Take care of what’s important to you before anyone can interfere. Work alone, if possible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get out, explore what life can offer and discover something that excites you. Gather information and follow your heart. Finding the path that brings you joy will give you peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Passing along embellished information will put you in a precarious position. Make sure you can live up to your promises. Handle your finances carefully and find ways to save money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Someone colorful and charming will take advantage of you if you are naive or too trusting. Do your homework, ask pertinent questions and verify facts before you say yes to something.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Have fun with your peers. By mixing business with pleasure, you’ll win over someone beneficial to your cause. Keep your money safe, and prepare to declutter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend time at home, and you’ll accomplish more than anticipated. Work diligently to get your house in order. Once you feel comfortable with your surroundings, everything will fall into place.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.