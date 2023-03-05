PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen, observe and leave nothing to chance. Be resourceful. Don’t hesitate when it comes time to make a decision. Follow your intuition and make the changes necessary to reach your goal.
Sunday, March 5, 2023 6:19 AM
Sunday, March 5, 2023 6:19 AM
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen, observe and leave nothing to chance. Be resourceful. Don’t hesitate when it comes time to make a decision. Follow your intuition and make the changes necessary to reach your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be open about how you plan to fulfill your dreams, and you’ll gain momentum and backup. A unique opportunity will increase your profile and give you a platform to present ideas.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An incident will give you a different perspective regarding a personal matter. Talk with someone who can provide answers. An unexpected change will be a blessing in disguise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Work on improving your home, boosting personal relationships and making a difference in your community. Don’t let fast-talkers sway your opinion or get you to waste your time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Live and learn. Talk to someone who can offer insight into what you want to pursue. Explore the possibilities and sign up for something that will help you reach your destination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live in the moment and enjoy; be grateful for what you have. Recognize your potential and the potential of others, and put your skills to work for you. Doors will open if you take the initiative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t share personal information or get involved in gossip. Alter how and what you learn, and focus more on what’s trending and less on projects that have little to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Learn all you can about the people influencing your life. Don’t sit back; share your concerns and be the one to make a difference. Opportunity is apparent, and romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stop procrastinating and get things done. Call in an expert to help you get started, and the rest will be a breeze. Eliminating stress will give you energy and freedom.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Host an event or take advantage of an opportunity to update or improve how your space functions. A passionate plea to loved ones will lead to valid suggestions and hands-on help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Distance yourself from movers and shakers who want you to participate in over-the-top plans. Keep your money and possessions safe, and say no to bad influences.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) - It’s a good time to start home improvement projects. Whether you want to do something major or make your surroundings better fit your lifestyle, you’ll get results if you stick to your plans.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.