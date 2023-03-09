PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A secretive approach will help you bring about the changes you want with the least amount of interference. Avoid overindulgence. You must work to achieve a new perspective.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make your intentions clear, and you’ll get the answers you need. Changing your location or trying something new will lead to new friendships. Make partnerships your priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The more precise you are, the better. Take a simple path that is easy for others to follow, and you’ll get the backup you need. Giving someone encouragement will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Judge situations honestly and make your move. Understanding the ins and outs of what you are dealing with and the personalities involved will make your job easier. Love is featured.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Clear your head and rethink your plans. Don’t confuse personal feelings with professional needs. Call on someone who can offer a different perspective on a situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your popularity will grow if you share your expertise and help those who need it. Show how much you care, and the response you receive will tell you what to expect in return.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the high road, regardless of how others react. Courage, integrity and the truth will carry you to the winner’s circle. A partnership will need your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t give in to emotional manipulation. Stand your ground, follow your heart and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Use your imagination. Plan to do something with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll have trouble differentiating between what you want, what you can do and what you can have. Take the path of least resistance and be wary of overcommitting yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t argue over something inconsequential. Time will heal all wounds if you are patient. Carry on and make the most of your time by concentrating on what you can achieve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take on challenges, seize the moment and show everyone what you can do. Stick to a plan, and steer clear of anyone trying to get you to extend yourself beyond your comfort zone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a moment to put everything in its place. Preparation will make the difference between easy success and possible failure. Live in the moment and leave nothing undone.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
