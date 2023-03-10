PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stretch your imagination, and you’ll devise a plan that encourages you to handle your affairs sensibly. A routine that promotes self-improvement will give you needed professional leverage.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to what people want and need from you. Implement caution when traveling or doing something risky. Don’t let overindulgence lead you astray.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t lose sight of your responsibilities. When in doubt, seek out an expert for backup. Get enough sleep, remember to exercise and eat nutritious food to maintain good health.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll have to be innovative and savvy when dealing with people asking for too much. Put your energy where it counts, and don’t share your plans or findings prematurely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Soak up information that can help you further your plans. Travel for business or pleasure, and you’ll discover something that will change how you help others. Don’t take on too much.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Socializing, entertaining and using your charm to attract attention and interest in what you are doing will boost your momentum. Stick to your plans in order to avoid a negative response.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Explore the possibilities and implement change. What you learn from an expert will give you hope for a brighter future. Opportunity knocks and partnerships look promising. Keep your plans simple.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stand up and be counted. Voice your point of view and see if it stirs up controversy that can bring about positive change. Don’t shy away from making a difference; do your part.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Go the distance, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Get your house in order. Look for outlets that excite you and seek out stimulating people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take nothing for granted. You’ll have only yourself to blame if you are too trusting. If something sounds sketchy, dig deeper or back away altogether. Protect your rights and reputation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Slow down, think matters through and take a path that encourages the pursuit of knowledge. Evaluate relationships and think about what they mean to you and how they contribute to your goals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Trust and believe in yourself; you’ll gain support and momentum. If you want to make changes at home, do the work yourself to save money. Don’t be shy; put yourself out there.
