PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get your finances, health and legal documents in order. Whether you are in the middle of negotiations or dealing with investments or debt, adjust whatever is necessary to stabilize your position.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Work quietly toward your goal. Preparation will be required. Reward yourself by doing something you enjoy with a loved one. Be ready for some big changes in the works.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Mix things up and see what happens. The excitement that comes with a change of plans will encourage you to reconnect with some of the people and pastimes you used to enjoy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a pass if something doesn’t feel right. Don’t take a risk that can jeopardize your reputation or something you want to pursue. Work incognito to stop someone from meddling.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Talks will lead to resolutions, but you must be careful not to overreact or argue. Set the stage for a friendly exchange and be willing to compromise and move forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make a change without first doing research. Focus on personal growth, spirituality and giving yourself a new look. Don’t get into emotional discussions with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will lift your spirits. Plan a day trip, get together with a friend or relative, or sign up for an event or class that will help you head in a different direction. Share ideas with someone you love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) - Taking time to relax will help you gain perspective. Focus on keeping the peace, nurturing a meaningful relationship and working out a plan to save money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Participate in exciting events, but don’t feel obligated to overspend. Live in the moment and enjoy what’s available, but take only enough cash to pay for what’s necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone speak for you. Make investments and decide what you want, and you’ll avoid misrepresentation. Pay attention to your lifestyle, appearance and loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t worry about what others do when you are already in control of what’s important to you. Distance yourself from those taking a different path or acting destructively.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Mixed emotions will surface when dealing with others. Think situations through and be a good listener, and you’ll gain insight into how to deal with a prickly situation.
