PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll make headway if you start a domestic project. Declutter, move things around to suit your needs, and give away or sell items you no longer use. Put your health and emotional well-being first.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think big and follow through. Prepare for whatever you must do to turn your idea into a reality. Use your strength, courage and skills to get what you want. Share your success with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Research will lead to someone who can shed light on your options. Be observant and listen. Don’t feel the need to act fast or give up too much to get what you want. Focus on self-improvement.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Slow down, think matters through and adjust your itinerary to ensure you reach your destination. Start a side business that can bring in cash and give you peace of mind.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination, skills and talents to gain approval and interest. Attend a conference or pick up supplies to motivate you to follow your dream and pursue what brings you the most joy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A disciplined financial plan will help you get back on track. A heart-to-heart discussion with an expert will lead to better decisions. Don’t take any kind of risk. Do your research.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take control of matters. You’ll figure out how to get what you want with the least amount of interference. Take care of responsibilities first, then engage in something that interests you with someone you love. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Proceed cautiously. Don’t take a risk or trust someone else to look out for you. Gather information and be blunt regarding what you are willing to do or how much you’ll pay for something.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what brings you the most satisfaction with the people who bring out the best in you. You can take a creative hobby to the next level. A physical change will enhance your life. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let anyone play with your heart or disrupt your plans. Spend time at home. Do what makes you happy and walk away from anyone looking for a fight.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Reconfigure anything that isn’t working for you. Move things around at home or discuss what you want with someone who can help make your life better. Self-improvement will boost your confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take precautions to avoid an argument or accident. Don’t agree with or participate in a change that doesn’t serve your needs. Go about your business and focus on getting caught up.
