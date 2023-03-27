ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Research and preparation will set your mind at ease. Knowing what you are up against will be key. Choose your words wisely and share with like-minded people. Don’t lead someone on.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll charm others with your insight. Concentrate on getting things up and running before you share your plans. Someone you love or respect will spark an unexpected change of heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pitch in and do what you do best. Your insight and ability to delegate will ensure your success. Be a leader who chooses the best person for each job, and watch your dream come true.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You may feel like taking on the world, but until you steady your emotions and are prepared to follow through with your plans, you are better off working alone. Leave no room for error.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think about the possibilities before making a move. Don’t gamble with your reputation or health. You’re not obligated to do everything yourself. Ask for help and you will get it. Seek out like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Action will be the way to go. A financial opportunity or contract looks inviting. Let your intelligence lead the way, and use your voice to promote opportunity. Seek help from others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) - Don’t let your emotions get in the way of your search for truth. If information you receive sounds far-fetched or contradictory, do more digging. Don’t act without having all the facts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Try something new, and socialize with people you find interesting and informative. Revisit an emotional issue you have yet to resolve. Put boundaries in place. Don’t let yourself be taken for granted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Brace yourself if you are dealing with outside influences. Stick close to home and work on something important to you. Peers or family members will encourage you to follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change geared toward improving your mental and physical health will bring long-lasting effects. Growing as an individual will give you a new lease on life. Romance is in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t be too quick to dismiss someone’s actions. Avoid associating with someone who can make you look bad. Use your experience and intuition to guide you in a positive direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take pride in your work and how you run your home. Listen to what others say, but do what works best for you. A deal is only in your best interest if the results align with what you want.
