ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Anger will impact your performance. A change of plans shouldn’t cost you financially. Examine details before you agree to something. Efficiency will be the key to your success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think before you act. Have a foolproof plan in place before you begin. Use your imagination to find an exciting way to attract interest, and everything else will fall into place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep an open mind, but refuse to believe everything you hear. Verify information before you accept it or pass it along. Spend time learning, developing and preparing for the future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what’s required, and don’t look back. Now is not the time to let others take charge or beat you at your own game. Put your energy to good use and finish what you start.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for opportunities instead of piggybacking on someone else’s good fortune. Think for yourself and follow your heart and dreams. Use your charm and take the initiative.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll discover valuable information if you listen and observe. Your ability to size up situations and turn whatever you do into something worthwhile will make you a popular leader.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Hide your feelings until you know how others will react. Don’t make a fuss or start a feud that can influence the outcome of a partnership or proposition. Immerse yourself in quality control and getting things right the first time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t hang back when embracing life and what it has to offer is required. Engage in conversations with someone close, and you will build a strong relationship. Make domestic changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — It’s OK to do things differently if you are prepared to prove your point. Trusting and believing in your ability will convince others to do the same. Don’t fold under pressure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change is necessary if you want to protect your position and reputation. Put more thought into how you run your personal life. Pay attention to how you look and represent yourself to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen closely and you’ll come across information that can help you avoid making a mistake. Don’t feel compelled to be someone’s puppet. Hold on to your cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A solid investment will change your life. Join forces with someone who cares about things you care about. Love and romance are on the rise. Move into the future with a glad heart.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
