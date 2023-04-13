ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t labor over the impossible. Consider what you can achieve by adjusting how you live. Beef up your ideas and explore how to make your life less stressful. Protect your heart.
Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:51 AM
Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:51 AM
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t labor over the impossible. Consider what you can achieve by adjusting how you live. Beef up your ideas and explore how to make your life less stressful. Protect your heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consistency matters. Make decisions and follow through. It’s not enough to complain or criticize; make suggestions, offer solutions and take the helm if necessary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay attention, or someone will take advantage of you. Ask questions and research anything that interests you. Knowledge will protect you from people looking for a free ride.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Life will throw you a curveball; it’s up to you to recognize where it’s coming from if you want to accept the challenge. Patience will help, but intelligence will be key. Enjoy the ride.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Lend a helping hand. Your insight and experience will be valuable. Build alliances with colleagues; it will help you initiate a plan that benefits the underdog.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — What you discover will alter how or where you live. Act quickly to take advantage of a time-sensitive offer. A change of location will increase your awareness and bring about change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stretch your mind. Update how you present yourself to ensure you attract favorable attention and improve your life. A routine will encourage continuity. Don’t get angry over what you can’t change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Avoid anyone messing with your emotions. Stick close to home and do your best. Be sure to finish what you start. Counting on someone to do things for you will lead to disappointment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make plans to socialize and expand your interests. A hobby or investment will give you the push you need to get more involved in making your money grow. Do your due diligence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick to your budget. Bad behavior will weigh you down. Refuse to let anyone play emotional games with you. Fend for yourself and make decisions based on your needs. Don’t fold under pressure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take everything you do seriously. Your efforts will be assessed by the people you are trying to impress. Focus on what you want to achieve instead of comparing yourself to others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Finish what you start. Getting tasks out of the way will ease your mind and give you a reason to celebrate. Consider how you can make changes that improve your life.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.