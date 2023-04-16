ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans. Stick close to home, where you can spend quality time with loved ones or work on a project that brings you joy. Do what feels right.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think about every move you make from beginning to end. Take the initiative, lend a helping hand and set an excellent example for others. Listen to suggestions. Protect your financial position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t make impossible promises. Put more effort into meeting your professional goals. Don’t hesitate to speak up if you have a valid complaint or suggestion. Protect your well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — The thirst to learn is your ticket forward. An open mind will help put your plans in motion. Keep track of your spending. Offer advice or hands-on help, not cash, to someone in need.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Observe what others decide to do, but don’t follow them. Look for opportunities that suit your needs. Taking charge of your life and following your heart will help build confidence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace change, knowledge and awareness, and you will devise a sound plan. How you help others will change how they view you. Well-balanced partnerships will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You have what it takes to come out on top if you believe in yourself and give it your all. Don’t overlook what you can do. Precision and attention to detail will be crucial.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Change what you don’t like. Take action and let everyone see what you are willing to do. Refuse to let personal matters cloud your vision or hold you back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be observant. Listen and ask questions. Protect your health, money and position. Don’t trust others with personal information. No one will sell what you have to offer better than you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t jump into something without sufficient preparation. Take nothing for granted, and don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Be ready to give it your all.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t share personal information or make changes that leave you open to criticism. Personal improvement looks promising. Get to know a certain someone a little better.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotional matters will escalate if you challenge a friend or relative. Keep your distance and let situations settle before you stick your oar in. Focus on self-improvement.
