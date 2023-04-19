ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stand your ground, make your intentions clear and do what feels right. Don’t overload your to-do list with favors for others when you must look out for yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotions will be difficult to control when dealing with friends, relatives or colleagues. Choose your words wisely; sending a mixed message will only confuse matters further. Self-improvement will offer better results than trying to change others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll experience problems expressing your feelings and dealing with sensitive issues at work. Keep busy, and don’t share personal information. Take better care of your health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t take anything for granted; if you want something done, do it yourself. You’ll be in emotional overdrive when helping others or engaging in joint ventures. Don’t promise or take on too much.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your actions have more clout than your words. Take the initiative, set goals, test your plans and don’t share your ideas with others until you have everything in place. Ignore demanding individuals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Adjust what’s necessary but stick to your plans. Trying to accommodate others will leave you feeling tired and limit what you can do. If you call on reliable people, you’ll meet your deadline.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Experience will help hone your skills. Test how good you are, but don’t expect to be perfect. Patience will be key. Mastering the art of something that makes you happy is the richest reward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make up your mind; if you take too much time to ponder over what you are doing, you’ll overthink the process. Learn all you can and meet with people who have something to contribute.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Have some fun, expand your interests and meet new people. Don’t feel the need to be overly generous. Let your charm lead the way. Put more thought into investments, contracts and deadlines.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to requests, but don’t buy into something just to impress someone. An interest in someone quite different from yourself will lead to mixed results. Learn what you can and move on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A levelheaded approach to money, work and relationships will spare you from getting involved in a messy situation. Concentrate on feeling good about yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Focus on health. Join a fitness group, improve your eating habits or update your look. Dress for success. Don’t let a troubled relationship bring you down; deal with it and walk away.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.