TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stand tall and be proud of who you are and what you offer. A plan will pan out if you work to make it happen. Live up to your potential; you’ll make an impression.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Face sensitive issues head-on. Your honesty will encourage an important conversation. A steady pace forward will inspire others to help you. You have what it takes, so get moving!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Speak up, take a leadership position and do your best to stay within budget when helping others. Negotiate on your behalf to ensure that you get a fair deal. Avoid risky situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop and rethink your next move. Consider how good an offer is before deciding to get involved. Be wary of anyone trying to push you into something, and demand specifics if someone’s being vague.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Seek knowledge and start a new endeavor. Broaden your interests, pick up skills and connect with influential people. Tell your story and inspire others. Don’t let your emotions get in the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get out and have fun. Participation will lead to information and a connection to someone who can further your pursuits. Ask a direct question and give frank answers. Honesty will be key.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Love and entertainment will be costly. Put a cap on spending and what you put up with from others. A change of heart will encourage you to live life your way and to let go of what isn’t working.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be guarded in your response to anyone prying into your affairs. Personal information given out too freely will put you in a vulnerable position. Protect your secrets.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Ignore what others do and focus on what makes you happy. Make yourself comfortable and build a retreat that eases stress and is a welcoming environment for your loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take inventory and weed out what’s of no use to you. Decluttering will make your life easier and your stress level lower. Refuse to let a friend or relative influence your decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let others limit you. Consider what you enjoy doing, and add skills to your repertoire. Don’t let love or a sensitive situation cost you. Spend time with people who share your interests.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider your goal and develop a feasible, cost-efficient plan. Don’t battle with the opposition when you can gain far more by doing what you do best. Romance is in the stars; share your feelings.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.