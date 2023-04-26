TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Push forward with enthusiasm, trust and belief in yourself. Dedicate time to something that matters to you. The information you share and the help you offer will prove inspirational.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful whom you trust. Offering too much information can be just as harmful as not offering enough. Balance and integrity will affect how situations unfold.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A realistic attitude will help you conquer your long-term goals. Be open to suggestions and join forces with people heading in a similar direction. Use your imagination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think twice before you make an unnecessary move. Pay more attention to the long-term effects your decisions have on your life. Take time to reinvent the person you want to become.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pick a lane and proceed. Learn all you can and connect with people who can help you. Your attitude will be yours to choose. Don’t miss out because you neglect to join the fun.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Paint an image in your mind and turn it into a reality. Engage in a conversation with someone you find interesting. Stay alert, and you’ll avoid being suckered.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do your best to expand your mind, close a deal or team up with someone who brings out the best in you. Build a home base that adds to your strengths and counteracts your weaknesses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Mix business with pleasure. Mingling with people who offer something special will result in ideas that lead to financial gain. Prepare a space that is conducive to following your dream.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend more time at home, nurture meaningful relationships and put more thought into what makes you happy. Set priorities that align with where you see yourself heading.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Protect what you have and be willing to let go of what you no longer need or use. It’s up to you to find balance in your life and make necessary changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Self-improvement will bring the highest reward. Take a step in a direction that challenges you to set goals and work hard. Embrace an adventure that encourages growth and prosperity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let things get to you. Concentrate on how to make things better. A lifestyle change may be the answer, but putting a short-term plan in place will ease stress and point you in a better direction.
