TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A hasty decision or action will cause emotional stress. Relax, take your time and refuse to let anyone pressure you to do something you are questioning. When in doubt, talk to someone you know will offer sound advice. Don’t take a health risk.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put everything you’ve got into your work; an opportunity to advance will unfold. A chance to earn more or receive a gift or grant looks promising. Set up a meeting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you do your part, rewards will follow. Use your skills, knowledge and experience to help a cause or someone in need. You don’t have to spend money to get ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do some research. Nothing stays the same forever, and it’s important that you be aware of what’s going on around you if you want to keep up. Take care of yourself and those you care about most.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace what’s new and exciting. Explore what you have in common with friends and peers and do your part to nurture meaningful relationships. Set high standards and strive for stability and security.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotional and financial matters will take a turn for the worse if you get involved in a joint venture or agree to share expenses with someone unreliable. Examine your living arrangements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be eager to take care of your responsibilities so you can move on to what inspires you. Get involved in a creative process that encourages positive lifestyle changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time analyzing the best way to lower debt and save money. Refrain from sharing personal matters. Someone you least expect will reveal your secrets if given the opportunity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Open your doors to friends and relatives. The feedback you receive will help you decide how to update your surroundings to fulfill your needs. Dedicate some time to exercise or a hobby.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your life simple, meaningful and cost-efficient. Don’t feel obligated to go along with others’ decisions. Follow your heart and do what’s best for you. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put a solid financial plan in place and do whatever’s necessary to ease stress. Lowering your overhead or changing what isn’t working for you will lead to valuable ideas.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t pass up a chance to learn something new. Someone you encounter will have an impact on your decisions. Travel, communication and love are apparent. Include loved ones in your plans.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
