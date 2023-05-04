TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A hasty decision or action will cause emotional stress. Relax, take your time and refuse to let anyone pressure you to do something you are questioning. When in doubt, talk to someone you know will offer sound advice. Don’t take a health risk.

