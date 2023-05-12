TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Discipline and charm will help you make your case. Summon the best people to help you complete your mission. Be the driving force behind your plans. You can expect to overcome any setback.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink your plan and consider if it’s based on emotions or on common sense. Refuse to let anyone influence you. Make decisions based on experience, knowledge and facts. Take nothing for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Show your appreciation, dedication and love for someone who has supported and inspired you. An emotional situation will escalate due to a last-minute change. Prepare to act fast.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look at the possibilities, but don’t act hastily. Take time to figure out what’s best for you and how to use your attributes to the best of your ability. Focus on your goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A practical attitude will strengthen your work ethic and integrity. Discuss your plans and offer incentives to people who can help you. Love is in the stars. Make fitness a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Calculate your debts and put a plan in place that helps you save money or invest in a sure thing. Now is not the time to take chances, but building equity is a safe bet.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Problems that arise at home or within a partnership will cause you to second-guess your next move. Be intelligent and disciplined in your approach. Get along with everyone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let emotions confuse you. Look at the facts and think about the possible consequences of a pending decision. Consider every angle before committing to anything or anyone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Focus on making money, improving your home environment and feeling comfortable with your life and personal progress. Keep your spending to a bare minimum. Avoid making an impulse buy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change of heart will blindside you. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. You’ll be disappointed if you let someone talk you into something that makes you feel uncertain.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — The changes you make to yourself and your surroundings or lifestyle will lift your spirits and open your mind to many new and exciting possibilities. Love and romance will enhance your life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll get the help you need if you ask for it, but you’ll falter if you do everything yourself. Keep the peace and focus on what you do best; everything else will fall into place.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
