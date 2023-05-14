TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of personal matters yourself if you want things to work. Your insight will help you eliminate what isn’t working for you anymore. Start putting your ideas to work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep searching for a way to turn your dream into a reality. Look for opportunities that will make you stand out. Make debt reduction a priority. Verify anything you hear before passing it along.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You are in a good position. Don’t be shy; share your concerns and solutions. You’ll gain momentum and the support you need to improve your life. Romance and personal growth are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Question your and others’ motives before you proceed. Understanding what everyone wants to gain will help you offer valuable incentives. Fairness will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live and learn. Implement change that helps you grow mentally and encourages you to raise your qualifications. Staying on top of your game will ensure personal gain and popularity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take better care of yourself to avoid injury or illness. Distance yourself from indulgent or pushy people. Put your energy into what you can control. Protect your assets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Host an event or do something that makes you feel good about life, love and happiness. Discuss your ideas with a loved one, and you can map out a plan that works for everyone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be thrown off by someone trying to mislead you. Listen carefully and do what you can do to avoid getting involved in something you don’t approve of. Walk away from discord.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Use your imagination to devise a plan that inspires others to support your plan. Implement a change that improves your environment and brings you closer to your dreams. Make romance a priority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A major move will lead to issues that require delicate handling. Discipline and knowledge will help you avoid a costly mistake. Keep the peace; anger will solve nothing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Talk to experts about your intentions. The input you receive will help you formulate a solid and innovative plan. Romance will strengthen a meaningful relationship.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take matters to heart. Listen, and do your best to correct any misunderstanding or error quickly. Keeping the peace will help you further your intentions and encourage others to contribute to your goal.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.