TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Speak up and share your thoughts and feelings. Trust and believe in yourself and what you can achieve. An attitude change will point you in an exciting direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Check your options, be creative and take the road less traveled. Trust your instincts and abide by the rules. Refuse to let your emotions or outside influences throw you off your game.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take any opportunity to do something creative. You’ll discover something interesting about yourself that will point you in a comfortable direction. Recognize what’s real and what isn’t.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change someone makes will leave you in an awkward position. Look for alternatives to fill a void. Understanding what’s trending will help you choose a better path. Pay attention to requirements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Experience is your best learning tool. Be observant and learn from the experts; you’ll find the perfect vehicle to help you reach your goal. Spend some quality time with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t lose sight of your responsibilities. A to-do list will help you make a schedule based on what’s important to you. Deal with issues involving money. Keep your personal life private.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Control your emotions and focus on learning new things. Personal growth will help you see things differently and relate better to the people you love. Be sure to get your facts straight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Use your imagination, but don’t embellish. A change of heart will leave you reevaluating your position and relationships with others. Attend an event that will broaden your perspective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen, observe and act, but don’t reveal too much. You’ll gain momentum if you concentrate on getting things done and leave the chitchat to others. Take an unusual approach to whatever you pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on how you earn your living and plan to advance. Consider what you must do and how long it will take to reach your goal. Change what’s necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dig in and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Use your skills purposefully, and you’ll find a way to earn your living doing something you enjoy. Love is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Giving a creative spin to whatever you do will help you stand out in a crowd. Refuse to let anger override common sense; channel your energy into something worthwhile and concrete.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
