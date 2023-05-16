TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at the possibilities and be practical. Take control of your life and plan your journey to meet your needs. A kind word or gesture will pay off. Hone your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) - Making an unexpected move will backfire. Have a backup plan in case someone reneges on a deal. Being independent is in your best interest, especially if you can’t trust others to do as they say.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Helping others is admirable, but it’s also easy to be taken advantage of if you aren’t careful. Read between the lines, ask questions and find out what others expect of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Simplify your life. Be direct, honest and practical. Common sense will lead to opportunities. Change what’s necessary, and don’t spend more than you can afford. Choose knowledge and experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put energy behind your ideas, and positive change will occur. Be open to suggestions. Focus on stabilizing your personal and professional lives. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Slow down, gather facts and be observant. Refuse to let your emotions call the shots when common sense and practicality will serve you better. Make affordable home improvements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s time to implement your ideas. Look for opportunities that will make you feel more secure about your future. Be direct and ready to improvise, and do the work yourself. Learn as you go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Outline what you are willing to offer others and how much you are ready to spend. Get involved in events that speak to you. Take care of investments, possessions and responsibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your emotions on the shelf and take care of personal business. Focus on your home and what you can do to lower your overhead or make your surroundings more enjoyable. Evaluate relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid conversations with people who aren’t reliable. Don’t let anything jeopardize your emotional or physical well-being. Use common sense. Figure out how to succeed while doing what you most enjoy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Strive to get things done and live up to your promises. Sign up for events that will help you secure your position and maintain your lifestyle. Choose peace and love over chaos and discord.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Face emotional discord head-on. The adjustments you make should save you money and give you more time to follow your heart. Clear your life of strife and relationships that bring you down.
