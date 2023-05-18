TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Choose your path and start moving. Opportunity comes to those who make things happen. Size up your situation and replace whatever isn’t to your advantage with something beneficial.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You must be open-minded if you expect others to include you in events. The more knowledge you gather, the easier it will be to figure out how to use your skills to gain momentum.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Build a team to help get your plans up and running. Choose people you can trust to get the job done without supervision. Use your skills and intuition; you won’t be disappointed with the outcome.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep busy. The less time spent calculating what to do next, the better. Refuse to let outside interference slow you down. Keep your eye on the finish line. Rely on your experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose a path, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. You’ll learn from whatever situation you find yourself in today. Don’t hesitate to confront problems and make changes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Assess what’s happening in your life. Go over your essential documents to ensure everything is updated. Take care of debts, clutter and emotional situations that take up too much of your time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You have the right moves and expertise to reach your goals. Speed up and trust your instincts, and you’ll come out on top. Put your best foot forward; personal growth will follow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A time-out will help you put things in perspective. Don’t feel threatened by anyone or believe in what someone tells you without verifying the facts. Put your cash in a safe place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Compromise and work alongside others, and you’ll get your way. An enthusiastic attitude will position you for leadership. A partnership will help you get things done faster.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop, look and listen, and you’ll prevent a falling-out with a friend, loved one or relative. Understanding what others want will help you make good decisions. Don’t compensate for others’ mistakes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your drive will outshine anyone who wants to compete. Sign up for events or competitions that excite you. A little love will go a long way. Reach out to someone you want to get to know better.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Slow down, note every detail, adjust what doesn’t fit your lifestyle and go about your business. The less interference you allow, the quicker you’ll advance. Fend for yourself.
