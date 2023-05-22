GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stop and think about what you need to know to go any farther. Take the initiative and gather information. Streamlining your actions will contribute to your success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Change what you don’t like. Be the force behind your desires. Take control and be blunt about what you want to pursue, and you’ll gain momentum. A lifestyle change will improve your health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A steady pace will help you reach your destination unscathed. Refuse to give in to temptation. A debate will lead to dissatisfaction; do what you do best and prepare to move forward alone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to detail, listen to the experts and work to incorporate positive change into your life and relationships. Self-improvement will lead to better health and confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t beat yourself up over minor details. Put your energy into educational pursuits and home improvements. An enthusiastic approach to work will encourage others to pitch in and help you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to how you present yourself and your ideas to others. Don’t be shy or feel pressured to put a team together. You have what it takes to get things done by yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider your objective before you put a plan in place. Refuse to listen to someone with lofty ideas that aren’t necessary to achieve your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spend time on domestic matters and relationships. How you treat others will determine how much help you receive. Offer guidelines, but don’t tell others how to do their jobs. Be supportive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Avoid joint ventures. You’ll get far more accomplished if you work alone and use your skills and enthusiasm to finish what you start. Home improvements will make your life easier.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have the discipline to get things done. Turn your surroundings into a place that eases stress and clears your head. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll gain support.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your imagination to formulate a practical and cost-efficient plan. Be ready to barter, cut your overhead and do without things that aren’t necessary to reach your target.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check all your options before making a move. Acting in haste will cause controversy. Offer help to others and be accommodating and patient. Be the voice of reason.
