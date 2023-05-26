GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose a path that motivates you. Listen to suggestions and decide what’s best for you. Weigh the pros and cons, stick to a budget you can afford and push your way forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Refuse to let anyone take you for granted or manipulate your emotions. A change of heart will give you space to find happiness. You must think ahead and come up with innovative plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Work alone, and you’ll get things done correctly. Expect others to interfere with your plans or try to take control if you are too easygoing. Keep a low profile for the best results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll surpass your potential if you seek an expert’s advice. You’ll receive information that can change your life. Don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Work to help others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Offer people suggestions, not hands-on help. Your time is valuable and is best spent on something that will benefit you. Make domestic changes conducive to expanding your interests.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A professional change will take you in a different direction. Press forward alone. Don’t waste time arguing with someone who can’t grasp your vision. Seek out people who can help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Bypass anything or anyone distracting you. Concentrate on what you can do at a price you can afford. Weigh the pros and cons, then contact people who can fill you in before you begin.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Alter your surroundings to meet your demands. Confirm what’s possible and get things started. Surprise a loved one with a thoughtful word, act or gift. Treat others with respect and kindness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Forge ahead until you are happy with the results. Leave no room for criticism or for someone to step in and make you look bad. Challenge yourself to get fit and be healthier.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider how to use your skills to bring in more money. A trendy look will attract attention and make you feel more like socializing. Romance or a new friendship will lift your spirits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get involved in something that moves you. Volunteer your skills or time; you’ll make a difference and meet people who inspire you. Make plans with someone who enjoys a physical challenge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be responsible. Don’t do anything to jeopardize your position, health or financial well-being. Update your appearance or lifestyle to fit your age and expectations. Make sure your motives are valid before you start something new.
