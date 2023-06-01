GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put in the time and finish what you start. If you live up to your promises, rewards will be yours. Now is a great time to put your energy into something that matters. Helping others will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Set a goal and work toward it. A social or work-related event will prove eye-opening. Put your energy into adding to your qualifications and using your skills diversely. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) - Reorganize your schedule before you add new things to it. Don’t follow someone down a path that doesn’t interest you. Put your emotions aside and your energy into personal gain and accomplishments.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Push forward, regardless of the obstacles. Think about the possibilities and take the road less traveled; you will outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. Romance is apparent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you tidy up loose ends, you’ll breathe easy. Adopting a new look or adding a few extra touches to whatever you pursue will lead to compliments and concepts that can help you advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let anyone get in your way or create discord. Stick to the basics, tell the truth and call out anyone who does otherwise. Stand up for your rights, and you will make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your money moving. Handle your affairs with precision. Refuse to let anyone interfere in what you are trying to accomplish. Make personal moves for the right reason. Focus on fitness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The changes you make to your living space will push you to be more productive. A change is as good as a rest. Think about the possibilities and summon the help of those closest to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to what everyone is doing. Stick close to home and distance yourself from anyone trying to hold you back. Put your energy into increasing your earning potential.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take control, tidy up unfinished business and consider financial changes that will make you feel comfortable about the future. Be imaginative. A romantic gesture will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Problems will surface if you take on too much or overreact. Be a good listener; it will help you decide what to do next. A change at home or to your appearance will build confidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can make decisions that will help you overcome a negative situation. Clearing a path forward will ease tension and encourage you to stop fighting a losing battle. Romance is encouraged.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.