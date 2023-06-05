GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You must be on your toes today. Check out the pros and cons of every situation. Pay attention to detail and oversee every aspect of your plans. Be aware of what’s happening around you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Opportunity is apparent. Make a pitch, set up meetings and reach out to experts with something to offer. Your ability to get your point across will grab the attention of someone influential.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A friendly attitude will break down any personal or professional barriers you face. Be willing to go above and beyond the call of duty. Don’t promise more than you can deliver.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information and apply knowledge and experience to your pursuits. You can accomplish plenty if you embrace change and discard any negativity you encounter. It’s up to you to get things done.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Think about how your decisions will affect others. Kindness on your part will make a big difference. Thinking ahead will help you avoid financial loss. Crunch the numbers before making a commitment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a unique approach to handling older individuals. Find a creative way to express your feelings and offer solutions. If you let your actions speak for you, much will come to light.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Downsize, sell off what you don’t need and avoid making a snap decision that can lead to ongoing costs. Offer your suggestions, time and skills to those you want to help. Protect your possessions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve; the results and praise you get will encourage you to work harder. Making home improvements and expanding your horizons will lead to opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Bide your time, go over the details and leave no room for error. Remain calm and stick to the facts to maintain your integrity and reputation. Treat people with tact and dignity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Handle your cash carefully. Don’t feel obligated to pay for others or make excuses for following your gut. Choose your words wisely; you will make a big impact.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t overdo it. Stick to a reasonable budget and plan. Don’t jeopardize your health or relationships. Gather information and map a path that encourages support instead of interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a decision; confusion will be what sabotages your plans. Make your intentions clear and avoid adding extras to your to-do list. Keeping things simple will minimize your chance of failure.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.