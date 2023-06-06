GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Impulsive action will lead to trouble. Someone will hold you accountable for your efforts and rhetoric. A change of attitude will help you redeem your position. Check out your options.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can help someone without going overboard. An impulsive offer to take care of someone else’s responsibilities will backfire. Use your intelligence and make suggestions, but don’t take charge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Slow down, be observant and avoid compromising offers. The changes you make for someone else must be equally suitable for you, or resentment will result. Put your energy where it counts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mix business with pleasure. An event providing knowledge, entertainment and a chance to promote what you have to offer will lead to new connections. Listen to suggestions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to let laziness cost you. Focus on how you can make an impression, turn heads and get others to pitch in and help. Use charm, sincerity and flexibility to suit others’ needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to take on more than you can handle or put up with someone taking advantage of you. Concentrate on what’s important to you. Set the standard instead of letting others dictate what happens.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to your health and financial well-being. Don’t let impulse take the reins. Spend only what’s necessary and invest what’s left into a long-term plan that offers stability and security.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a closer look at your surroundings. Don’t overreact or spend too much on something you can’t afford or on someone who expects too much from you. Make your thoughts and intentions clear.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Hold on to what you’ve got. Don’t listen to hype or let someone lead you astray. Stick close to home and to the people you trust. Put time and energy into physical fitness and romantic gestures.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A well-thought-out plan and people you can count on will help you reach your destination. Set an affordable budget before you start, and you’ll attain your goal without setbacks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Networking functions will lead to valuable opportunities. Don’t waste valuable time when your input will put you in a position to spotlight your abilities. Stick to the basics.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pick up the slack and take care of business. Speak up about your concerns and intentions. A direct approach will attract attention and the support you need to reach your goal.
