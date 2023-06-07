GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An energetic approach will bring attention and valuable input from experts. Speak from the heart, and follow through with action. Stick to a budget you can afford.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your consistency will make a difference today. Get your facts straight before you pass along information, and find out what things cost before you make a commitment. Put a budget in place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep things in perspective. You’ll feel the need to overdo it or embellish information. Listen to reason when dealing with health or personal issues. Make the nurturing of partnerships a priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Determine what you must do to reach your goal. Emphasize educational pursuits, practice and conversations with people who can help you further your objective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on situations that require your attention. The more familiar you are with what it will cost to reach your goal, the easier it will be to negotiate. Seek out help if you need it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A reflective approach will help you take care of business. Refuse to let your emotions get out of control. A simple solution is favored. Calm precision will be necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your finances in order before you take on additional expenses. Don’t be fooled by someone who tends to embellish situations. Pay attention to how others treat you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Change begins with you. Entertain the possibilities and connect with people who can offer expert advice to eliminate any uncertainty you have regarding your next move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow through with your plans. Refuse to let others stand between you and happiness. Fight for what you want. A lifestyle change will enhance your life. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let fear limit what you can achieve. Trust and believe in yourself, and manage your time and money to fit your long-term plans. Think about making some financial changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Direct your energy wisely. Don’t take on so much that you can’t focus on what’s meaningful. Call on those with a good track record for help. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be passionate, say what’s on your mind and finish things on time. Don’t let others slow you down. Change whatever you aren’t satisfied with, and you’ll eliminate frustration.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
