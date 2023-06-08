GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Step up and use your talents to get ahead of the competition. Face a challenge head-on, and refuse to let anyone take charge or interfere with your progress. Dominate the stage.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — For help, contact an expert or someone reliable. Once you assess what’s needed to reach your goal, you’ll find it easy to put a plan in place that meets your criteria.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put your heart, not your cash, into whatever you pursue, and something good will transpire. Forming a partnership or getting help from someone with skills you lack will be crucial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — An open mind will lead to information that inspires you to go after your dreams. A change of attitude or direction looks promising if you stick to a budget. Don’t let anyone talk you into anything.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Participate in something that will help increase your awareness or qualifications. What you learn will distinguish you from your rivals. Don’t underestimate a situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Attend an event that brings you in contact with people who share similar interests. Control your emotions when discussing lifestyle changes or where or how you live. Listen to your intuition.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Conversations will lead to confusion. Don’t hesitate to ask questions and verify information you receive. Adjust anything that doesn’t fit your agenda.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Limit your spending, and say no to temptation. Look for an alternative way to make your money grow. Build your equity and make cost-efficient changes. Get involved in activities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a deep breath and revisit your options. Be responsible for your happiness, and you’ll figure out how to improve. Life is too short to put up with outside interference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Simplify your life and cast your fate to the wind. Eliminate temptation and those who make your life miserable. Taking charge of your happiness will lower stress and motivate you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make your presence felt and command attention, and you’ll enlist the help of qualified people. Love and romance are favored, and personal improvement is apparent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t underestimate the extent of a job or let anger set you back. The simpler your plans, the easier it will be to get others on board. Home improvements or expenses must remain within budget.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.