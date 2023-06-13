GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Chitchat will spark ideas and feed your imagination. Distance yourself from people who cause emotional problems or try to stand in your way. Fix your surroundings to suit your needs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your wallet away. If you want to donate to a cause, offer your time, not your cash. Set a good example, and an unexpected offer will spark your interest. Prepare to act.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Simplify your plans to suit your needs and budget. Reach out to someone who can contribute what you require to make your life and work more efficient. Avoid the slipshod or nonsensical.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Rethink your strategy and budget wisely. Changing how or where you live will help lower your debt load and make your goals easier to pursue. Trust your instincts, do your research and make big moves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A cheery disposition will work well for you when trying to drum up interest in your plans. The more energetic you are, the more enthusiasm you will encounter. Love is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of yourself and your reputation. Honor your promises and obligations. Think outside the box, and the plan you devise will stand the test of time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — How you handle money, contracts and medical issues will stand out. Refuse to let anger set in when discipline and common sense are your tickets to success. Distance yourself from anyone trying to use emotional blackmail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Partnerships, communication and discipline are necessary. Don’t take on too much or overreact to the decisions others make. Do what’s best for you, and avoid anyone asking for too much.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider what makes you happy, and gravitate toward the people, places and pastimes that bring you joy. Distance yourself from indulgent people. Share your feelings and adjust your lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Be observant, and you’ll dodge someone trying to exploit you. Look for an endeavor that will help you raise your earning potential.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let what others do stand in your way. Stick to the most efficient path, and you’ll get to the finish line on time. Don’t let anyone persuade you to follow rather than lead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Money matters will not be straightforward. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. Learn through observation, but follow your heart when it comes time to decide what to do next.
