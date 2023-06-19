GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Check facts before you pass information along. A disciplined attitude will help you finish things on time. Charm will win favors.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to what others say and do; you’ll learn something valuable. Your insight will help you make a tough decision that can change how things get done. Advocate on your behalf.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think twice before you sign up for something that offers too many uncertainties. When in doubt, take a pass. Physical activity will alleviate angst and build enthusiasm.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put pressure on someone you need on your team. A partnership looks promising and will bring satisfying results. A change will make the difference between success and failure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider what you want to do and present your objective to someone who can help you reach it. Refuse to let emotional differences cloud your vision and stifle your progress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Follow your instincts, not your heart. If someone lets you down, don’t give them another chance to take advantage of you. Learn from the experience and find a different way to reach your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Share your intentions, and the feedback you receive will help you expand your plans to include those you want by your side moving forward. Be caring and nurturing for best results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take matters into your own hands. A couple of changes at home will help you use your space more effectively. Create something using your skills and reap the rewards.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Your intelligence will be necessary if you want to keep the peace. Listen to what others want and incorporate the needs of everyone into your campaign. Unify rather than separate.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t fold under pressure. Check out what’s available to help you bring in more cash or stretch your money. An investment will put your mind at ease. Verify information you receive.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a moment to review all the particulars before immersing yourself in something new. If you understand what you must do to make things happen, you will feel at ease. Leave nothing to chance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Something good is heading your way. Speed up the process, bring about change and handle matters yourself to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.
