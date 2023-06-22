CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Lean into whatever job you have and make your mark. If you let your imagination lead the way, you’ll devise a plan to help you best any competition. Be realistic and honest with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — It’s nice to be generous, but don’t feel obligated to pay for others. Look in the mirror and consider a makeover. An emotional situation will spin out of control if not dealt with properly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look at the possibilities. Your attitude will affect how others treat you. A trip or location change will be uplifting and will fill your head with exciting, prosperous ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Connect with people who bring out the best in you. A brainstorming session will confirm your next move, put your mind at ease and encourage you to press forward by yourself. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do whatever it takes to avoid a conflict. Put your energy to better use by developing an idea or starting a project to improve your living space or routine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll attract attention. Mix and mingle with people who share your interests. A trip, course or physical activity will bring you closer to one of your goals. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You can move, change your lifestyle or exit a situation dragging you down. Maintain your reputation by being clear about your plans and feelings. Honesty will be respected and reciprocated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Choose intelligence over emotion, and refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans. Walk away from unreliable people and situations, and concentrate on simplifying your life. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do what’s necessary and get on with your day. A responsible attitude will be noticed and rewarded. Changing how you manage or earn your cash will bring high returns.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Engage in something that makes you happy and incorporate it into your everyday routine. Keep your mind on what’s important to you, and seek out people who share your idea of a good time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Sort out your intentions before you act or say something you’ll regret. Taking care of yourself and your finances will be necessary. Don’t let yourself be talked into something unwise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A domestic project will cost more than anticipated. Budget wisely and cancel your plans rather than go into debt. Talk through possibilities with those your plans will affect and listen to input.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.