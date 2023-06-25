CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Carry out changes at home to make your life easier. Adapt to what you cannot control, and you’ll overcome obstacles. Use your imagination to devise a plan to push forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change of scenery will spark your imagination, but don’t let it cost you financially. It’s OK to dream, but don’t let spontaneity take complete control. Bounce your ideas off someone you trust.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be receptive to new information; it will help you head in an exciting new direction. Enjoy what life has to offer. Deal with anyone who may try to lead you astray.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Approach reliable people for advice and hands-on help. Brainstorming will reveal the pros and cons of your various ideas and encourage you to offset any problems before you begin.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your eyes on the target. Don’t lose sight of what things cost emotionally, financially or physically. Look for an innovative way to maintain good health and financial security.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Someone will downplay something that can influence your reputation or position. Listen carefully, do your research and act accordingly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to what others say, but don’t jump on someone’s bandwagon. Stick to your game plan and look for opportunities that help you improve your personal life. Eliminate what isn’t working for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Question everything and everyone. Sever ties with anyone who takes you for granted. Choose to do things for yourself instead of for others. Paint a vivid picture of what you want to pursue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mixed messages are apparent. Listen carefully and work to avoid any misunderstandings regarding responsibilities and the expected outcome. Don’t hesitate to state the facts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do something you find exhilarating. A change in your routine will spark your imagination. Put some muscle behind your ideas; an opportunity will develop. Listen up and follow through.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t change course midstream. Take a moment to map out your plans, define what you want to achieve and determine the most practical way to reach your destination. Call in an expert, if necessary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to what you know and do best. If you step outside your comfort zone, someone jealous of your accomplishments will criticize you, creating confusion. Trust in yourself and your ability.
