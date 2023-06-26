CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An introduction will be important. Demonstrate who you are and what you have to offer. Keep your emotions and sensitive issues secret. A change will lead to some needed wiggle room.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Control your emotions. Don’t make an impulsive move based on hearsay. Get the lowdown before you let anger or disappointment surface. Look for positive alternatives; something good will transpire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look into something new and exciting, and you’ll find a way to incorporate it into your daily routine. A promising partnership will lighten your load. Don’t hesitate; make your move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Review what you know and what you want to find out. Connect with people who have something to offer. Consider a domestic change that helps eliminate debt. Don’t mix love and money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Remain calm, listen and gather information. Put more thought into stabilizing your home life. If you must overspend to impress someone, you are dealing with the wrong person.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Follow the money, look for opportunities and be true to yourself. Concentrate on health and fitness, and ease stress by lowering debt. Find a physical outlet that you enjoy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Learn from your mistakes regarding trust issues. Share only what you feel comfortable divulging. Pay more attention to how you earn and handle money. Be honest with yourself and others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Live with what you have for now, and you’ll avoid debt, arguments and stress. Pay attention to where every dollar goes and how you care for yourself and the people you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stabilize your domestic situation. How you handle your finances will impact your important relationships. See if you can sell things you no longer need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Self-improvement will enhance your attitude. Get involved in activities that allow you to show off your attributes. Don’t make a hasty relationship decision.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider every angle before making a decision. It’s best not to let your emotions interfere or put you in harm’s way. Keep your distance from anyone trying to start a fight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the facts and ask questions. Look for financial opportunities. A chance to increase your income or branch out in a direction that pays the bills and puts more money in your pocket is apparent.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.