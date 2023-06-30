Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll find comfort in people who share your ideas. Reach out, discuss your thoughts and plans, and look for opportunities to learn. Don’t let someone’s jealousy thwart your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mixed emotions will make it difficult for you to pick a direction. Don’t reveal too much information to friends and family before you figure out what’s best for you. Work to lower stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will encourage you to express your intentions and desires. Reconnect with people who have always been there for you, and you’ll gain confidence and develop a plan to enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Try hard to have a positive impact on others, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake. An honest assessment of a situation will help determine your next move. Seek out a like-minded partner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You can be strict if you show love and respect as well. Getting the most out of others will depend on how you treat them and what instructions you offer. Be very clear about your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take notes; someone will offer a false point of view. Trust in your ability to be resourceful, and research anything questionable. Travel and romance are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A domestic change will add to your comfort and convenience. An opportunity to use your home to conduct business or entertain prospects will prove valuable. Don’t make unnecessary changes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be cautious and avoid a mistake. Don’t hesitate to do your own thing and focus on being your best, making new friends and exploring an exciting venue. Make your affections known.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Evaluate your financial situation and see your worth. Look for opportunities to broaden your financial future. Update your skills to accommodate trends. Don’t lose sight of your dreams.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take care of business before returning to pleasurable pastimes. Don’t pressure others to do the things you don’t want to do yourself. Honesty, balance and integrity will be important.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty can lead to temptation and poor decisions. Think your plans through to the end and rely on someone you can trust for sound advice. An emotional situation will surface quickly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you make a move. Discipline will pay off, and paying more attention to what’s going on at home and in your personal life will reduce stress and misunderstandings. Physical fitness is favored.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.