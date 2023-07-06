CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to what others do and figure out how to protect yourself from toxic people and situations. Take the road less traveled and align yourself with like-minded people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Regulate your spending. Don’t feel obligated to keep up with others when you need only to compete with yourself. Do whatever promotes peace of mind and opportunity. Put more energy into grooming yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t share too much information. Work behind the scenes and pay attention to detail, and you’ll devise the perfect plan. A reunion will connect you to someone who can help you excel.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Go where the action is and participate in something energizing. Do your part, and the returns will surprise you. Actions speak louder than words. Engage in some strenuous physical activity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make headway at home by digging in and handling your to-do list. You’ll discover that finishing what you start leads to peace of mind and more fun. Practice makes perfect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take precautions, verify information and put yourself first. Boost your qualifications through educational pursuits. Consistency will be crucial when trying to advance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t feel pressured. Call the shots, stay in control and make things happen. A change at home will play in your favor and bring you closer to your desired lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep an open mind, but don’t fill your head with nonsense. Don’t risk damaging your reputation, good relationships or physical well-being for someone else’s benefit or love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Organize your plans before you begin. Having a strong idea about how you want things to play out will help you be productive. Communication is vital. A romantic gesture will bring change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Rely on the people who love you, not on someone filling your head with nonsense. Express yourself through actions and kindness, and you’ll gain respect and gratitude. Change what you need to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Discuss your plans with someone close to you. Call on experts to ensure you haven’t missed an important detail. Take a break from people you can’t count on. Live by the rules.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rethink your strategy, verify information and stick to simple guidelines that lead to self-improvement and a better routine. Don’t ignore a change in yourself or in someone close to you.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.