CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stop and appreciate what life has to offer. Embrace the positive and walk away from those who are hostile and unappreciative of what they have. Spend time making the world a better place.
Sunday, July 9, 2023 3:27 PM
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 9, 2023 @ 3:13 pm
Sunday, July 9, 2023 3:27 PM
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stop and appreciate what life has to offer. Embrace the positive and walk away from those who are hostile and unappreciative of what they have. Spend time making the world a better place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live up to your word; if you keep changing your mind, you’ll jeopardize your reputation. Accurate information is the best way to get others to respond and participate. Be consistent in all things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Discuss topics of interest with knowledgeable people, and search for ways to make a difference in your community. Don’t be afraid to apply pressure where it will do some good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will weigh you down if you procrastinate. Size up situations, discuss your options with people you trust and stay on the path that leads to better health and happier times.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Observation will be your best friend. Monitor situations closely and look at your options. Be resourceful and innovative. Don’t let anyone hold you hostage or tempt you with false information.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll drum up interest in something if you make your pitch entertaining. A chance to learn something new will boost your confidence and bring you in contact with someone interesting.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Adapt your surroundings to make room for a new endeavor. How you manage your cash and deal with people you are connected to will determine how your plans unfold.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a breather and give yourself a chance to digest all that’s happening around you. Look at your finances and determine how best to save money for something unique.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get out with friends and engage in something that stimulates your mind and encourages you to try new things. Be open to suggestions and willing to make changes. Think creatively.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Apply pressure if you want help. Do what you can independently and call in an expert when necessary. It’s better to be safe than sorry when dealing with domestic matters.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Excess is the enemy today, so approach everything with a minimalist attitude. Discipline will be necessary to avoid temptation. Distance yourself from toxic people and be careful with your money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — By questioning anything that sounds suspicious, you’ll avoid getting entangled in someone else’s mess. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you, and don’t hesitate to say no.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.