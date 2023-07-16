CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Control your emotions. Refuse to let anyone have the upper hand by giving them too much information. Keep your personal life and feelings to yourself and focus on others.
Monday, July 17, 2023 5:20 AM
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:06 am
Monday, July 17, 2023 5:20 AM
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Control your emotions. Refuse to let anyone have the upper hand by giving them too much information. Keep your personal life and feelings to yourself and focus on others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — What you say will be held against you. Keep discussions brief and factual. Avoid temptations. Reevaluate an offer that can affect your position, reputation or lifestyle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s time to bring about positive change and expand your horizons. A change of scenery will have you thinking about branching out in a direction that offers higher returns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself. Pay attention to what’s happening around you and how you can contribute something positive. Your actions will determine what you get in return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Rely on your intuition for guidance. Listen and observe, and you’ll know how to keep the peace. Reevaluate your situation and lifestyle, then adjust what is no longer beneficial.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t get mad; get moving. Control situations instead of letting someone disrupt your day and take you for granted. When in doubt, decide what’s best for you. Follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Entertain friends and family, and discuss changes you want to make that will help you save up for something you genuinely want to pursue. An unusual investment will capture your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Too much of anything will set you back. A systematic approach to life, love and happiness will keep you on track. An open discussion with an expert will help you devise a foolproof plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — When opportunity knocks, open the door. Pay close attention to money matters and investments that can change your life and bring you closer to making your dreams come true.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take your time, review details and be resourceful. Use your intelligence and experience to ensure that your actions are not in vain. Exaggeration will set you back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An investment can make or break you. Do your due diligence to ensure that your decisions build equity and encourage a secure future. Consider the possibilities and strive for perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t take anything for granted. Verify information before passing it along. Stand by your word, and pay close attention to where your money goes. Make your home and personal lives priorities.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.