CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get in touch with long-lost friends. Attend a reunion, set new goals and research how to get where you want to go. Use your intuition to help you make better decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let what others do stand in your way or disrupt your day. Head in a direction that puts a smile on your face. Put your energy into doing the best job and earning your keep.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t deny yourself when the possibilities are endless. Take a stand and work to eliminate instability and emotional uncertainty. Ask questions, and you’ll discover workable solutions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Distance yourself from pushy individuals and uncomfortable situations. Reach out to those who share your concerns. Be true to yourself, keep life simple and maintain a strict budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your actions speak for you. If you say too much or allude to something untrue, you will discredit yourself and miss an opportunity to grow. Don’t try to impress others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let your emotions or circumstances dictate what happens next. Voice your opinion and be prepared to do your own thing. Trust and believe in yourself, and you will find your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rethink how you earn and manage your money. With some ingenuity and lifestyle changes, you can lower your stress and maximize your ability to enjoy what life offers. Alter your living conditions and thrive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be willing to listen, but don’t sign up for something that doesn’t interest you just to please others. Someone will offer false information to grab your attention. Read the fine print.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Concentrate on responsibilities and how to use your skills and experience to advance. Say no to temptation and people trying to reroute you down a path you cannot afford.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take the initiative and prove yourself to the powers that be, and you will make headway and a difference. Don’t make a hasty financial move. Let your instincts be your guide.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep things in perspective. Don’t feel like you must follow the crowd or make promises that are difficult to honor. Put your energy into taking care of your responsibilities while having fun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend time with loved ones or fix up your space to suit your lifestyle. Don’t let what others do or say upset you. Let your freethinking attitude shine, and do what makes you happy.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.