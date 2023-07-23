LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You know the rules; now play to win. Don’t let anything or anyone stand in your way. Size up who is capable of what and surround yourself with experts. Settle for nothing less than what you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Speed up and be spontaneous; the universe will accommodate you. Let the changes that occur dictate your direction, and masterfully use your intuition to take the best path.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) - Share your emotions, intentions and solutions, and you’ll get favorable feedback and the help you require to complete your mission. Reach out to those skilled in areas you lack.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let the changes others make unnerve you. Think and do what’s best for you, and don’t fear being different. Put your energy into working with change and creating opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Arguing will waste your time. Walk away from discord, and handle frustrations physically by challenging yourself. Personal gain is your best revenge.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to breathe and absorb what’s happening. Put your emotions on the back burner and study your alternatives. Lifestyle changes will work in your favor.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep a low profile. You’ll accomplish more if you are out of sight and working alone. Time spent in nature will allow you to think and adjust your plans to better suit your needs.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change of plans will offer insight into something unexpected. Don’t be afraid to change direction midstream if it will help you make gains. Trust your instincts, but when in doubt, ask an expert.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plan to have fun, but don’t let temptation and poor behavior take the reins. Social events, romance and personal gain are favored. Carry yourself with confidence and dash.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep a low profile and put your energy where it counts. Let your achievements, not your opinions, be your calling card. A challenge or competition will require discipline.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose your words wisely and avoid controversy. Someone will be looking for a fight or to beat you at your own game. Be thoughtful and kind, regardless of what others do or say.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Choose to take the road less traveled. Seek unique ways to use your skills and talents to get ahead. Surround yourself with interesting people who make you think.
