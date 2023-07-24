LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t follow the crowd. Focus on honing skills that will allow you to head in a direction that excites you. Use your imagination, and you’ll find a way to satisfy your soul.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Precision and discipline will be key. Put a positive change in play and be consistent. Stop worrying about what others do or think; follow your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Follow your gut and don’t look back. Hesitation will be your enemy, along with letting others step in and decide things for you. Speak up and act on your own behalf.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be a good listener and focus on actions, not on words. Take care of domestic responsibilities. Don’t let what others do or say get you down. Try to enjoy everything you do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be resourceful and take it easy on yourself. Do your part, ask questions, and decide what you can do yourself and when to ask an expert. Personal improvement is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Confusion will result if you or someone close to you is emotionally manipulative. Consider the changes you want to make and the incentives that will entice others to join you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Impulsive spending will leave you short. Don’t make unnecessary changes when you are better off exhausting everything you already have at your fingertips. A partnership will help you get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t trust high-pressure offers. Reach out to someone you can count on for advice. Take a unique approach when dealing with money matters and professional pursuits, and you’ll get good results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Initiate what you want to happen. Sign up for whatever will get you closer to your goal. Reflect on relationships and surround yourself with helpful people. Use your intelligence and skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will kick in if someone keeps changing their mind or sending mixed messages. Be honest and direct regarding your plans, and refuse to let anyone stand between you and your chosen path. Leave nothing to chance, and you’ll make progress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Reach out to family and friends for advice. Attend an event that offers insight into something you want to pursue. Don’t allow the changes others make to disrupt your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or let your emotions lead you astray. Do your homework, and you’ll know exactly how to make a difference. Support a cause you believe in.
