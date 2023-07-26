LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t drag someone along who doesn’t want to go. Forge ahead alone and you’ll accomplish what you set out to do. Trust your instincts and simplify your life. Distance yourself from drama.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Act in your best interest. A sound decision will make or break your spirit. Trust your instincts regarding travel, residential moves and educational pursuits. Be ready to act quickly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Call for help if you need it. Pressure at home or work will dictate the changes that follow. Look for the most opportunity-filled path, and secure your position. Clear your head.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll face many choices that can change your direction, lifestyle or relationships with others. Take care of your responsibilities to avoid criticism and being forced into something you don’t want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let what others do get to you. Do what’s best for you and protect your money, possessions and reputation. Be resourceful, get your facts straight and create opportunities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a different approach when faced with opposition or setbacks, and you’ll find a way to get to higher ground. Focus on what you can do, not on what’s holding you back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Choose your battles wisely. Make your way forward using charm, facts and empathy; you will come out on top. Keep life simple and affordable, regardless of what others choose to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a unique approach to investments and how you use your skills to earn a living. Look at partnerships that will help you get to where you want to go, and don’t hesitate to make changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — If you don’t contribute, you won’t have a say. Stand up for your beliefs and adjust your life. Reevaluate your associates and how you spend your time. Happiness is a choice, and it begins with you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Declutter your life, and you’ll eliminate tension, stress and complaints. Restructure how you spend your time to ensure you take a path that leads to better health and financial stability.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Outsmart anyone interfering with you. Use your intelligence, physical attributes and courage to make your way to the top. Counter anyone who tries to rewrite history or make you look bad.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your best foot forward and you’ll gain ground. Educational pursuits will lead you in an eye-opening direction. Be persistent when faced with doubt or unexpected change.
