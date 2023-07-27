LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t sit in an emotional gridlock. Recognize what is holding you back and what will encourage positive change. Take control and manifest opportunities, and you’ll find the happiness you deserve.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set your priorities and head for the finish line. Put pressure where necessary and you’ll outmaneuver anyone in your way. Don’t expect support; you must rely on yourself to avoid setbacks.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You may be better off doing certain tasks yourself if you don’t want to clean up others’ mistakes. Romance is favored. Work on self-improvement instead of criticizing others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You may be on the right track, but don’t expect others to see things your way. If you take on too much, you’ll fall short. Prioritize, and you will keep your goals doable. Protect your reputation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be intelligent and resourceful, and you’ll discover how to use your attributes to make things happen. Don’t let what others do sidetrack you. Set your goals to suit your needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a unique approach to life, love and achieving happiness. Build a foundation that encourages growth and satisfies your soul. Don’t fear being different or taking the road less traveled.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pick up the pace and finish what you start. Clearing your calendar will put your mind at ease. Keep your promises, regardless of what others do. Relationships will require work and understanding.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put emotions aside and consider all aspects of a situation. A friend will help you develop a unique plan to position you for a better future. Contribute to something you believe in.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Attend events that enrich your mind. Turn what you enjoy doing most into a lucrative endeavor. Make your feelings and intentions clear, and answer important questions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — What you should do and what you want to do will clash. Schedule your day carefully to ensure you take care of responsibilities and have time left over for pleasurable pastimes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Anger and aggressive behavior will set you back. Rethink a relationship if someone does something you don’t like. Make your home your haven, not your prison. Keep things positive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A creative project will help you reconsider your prospects. Find out how you can turn your passion into something tangible. Stop dreaming about what you want to do and get to work.
