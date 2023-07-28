LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be free-spirited, but on a budget. Don’t give in to temptation. Use your imagination to devise a plan to give you the boost you need and the ingenuity to follow through with your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t act hastily. Time is on your side, and opportunity is heading your way. Embrace changes that make you feel secure and confident. You can take care of your responsibilities with aplomb.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Ask an expert, and you’ll find a way to conquer anything that stands in your way. Monitor spending and pay attention to detail. Stay on top of medical issues that can affect your productivity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll need leverage to reach your goal. Observe what others do and listen to what they say. Don’t fear doing things differently or being controversial when involved in joint endeavors.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A demonstrative approach to life will draw positive attention and offer you the platform you require to present your plans. The input you receive will help you decide what’s feasible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tidy up loose ends and prepare to make your life easier. Set your sights on what you want and do whatever it takes to get it. Align yourself with unique individuals with insight into future trends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put more energy into going beyond the call of duty. Separate yourself from those competing with you. Set high standards and bypass anyone who isn’t on board; if you snooze, you lose.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dedication, loyalty and intelligence will lead to opportunity and positive change. Keep your eye on the ball and your feet on the ground. Focus on what you want and seize the moment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plan something entertaining or physically challenging and give it your all. Make decisions based on your needs, not on what someone pressures you to pursue. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consistency will win over people you need on your side. Let your actions speak for you; the results will be your calling card. Unnecessary change is not in your best interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) --Don’t get upset. Someone will try to supersede you, but staying composed and using intelligent tactics will be the best way to ensure you maintain your integrity and position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the initiative, be resourceful and map out a plan before you begin your next endeavor. Preparation will put your mind at ease and make everything you do more enjoyable.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Currently Open
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.