LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Someone will go to great lengths to withhold the information you require to make a sound decision. Pay attention to detail, and be blatant regarding what you will contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be the guiding light instead of the critical eye. By putting your vocabulary to good use, you’ll find the words that resonate with people who can help you achieve your goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider other people’s feelings and how you might feel dealing with their circumstances. Kindness and consideration are in your best interest. Make peace and love priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An emotional incident will change everything. A rational approach, direct but kind words, and an alternative solution will help you gain respect and confidence from those who can influence the outcome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t mince words when defending something that matters to you. Reconnecting with someone will confuse you. A decision someone makes will cause a change of heart. Honesty is the best policy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be forthcoming regarding joint endeavors that can influence your reputation or financial well-being. Make an adjustment and you’ll offset an emotional dispute with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Bide your time, resolve personal matters and avoid taking the brunt of someone else’s mistake. A last-minute change someone makes will end up being to your benefit. Do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A direct response will help ward off retribution. Look for innovative ways to use your expertise to bring in more cash or make your life more meaningful. A change will be eye-opening.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t settle for less than what you want. Handpick the people you want on your team and forge ahead with enthusiasm. Life is about the decisions you make. Make romance a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a step back and make your actions definitive. Mix business with pleasure, but be direct regarding your goals and expectations from others. Take control and offer incentives.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that doesn’t benefit you directly. Pay attention to how you present yourself to others, and live up to your promises. Don’t overspend unnecessarily.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your charm and compliments motivate others to offer their help. What you accomplish will put you in a good position for advancement. Positive change will come with financial benefits.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.