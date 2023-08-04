LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t take on too much or make promises you cannot keep. Be resourceful, use your intuition and make calls based on experience and knowledge. You will succeed.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Discuss your intentions with those you want to include in your plans or with an expert who can help decide how to move forward. Be secretive regarding personal matters and beliefs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Let your actions speak for you and you’ll gain momentum. Be observant and you’ll discover who shares your beliefs. Changing plans will cost you. Don’t let temptation be your downfall.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Use your intuition and intelligence. You can make a difference by taking the high road and marking a just path. Don’t believe everything you hear; ask questions and stick to the facts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t follow the crowd. Listen, but don’t get involved in impossible battles. Give others the same freedom you expect in return. The only person in charge of your happiness is you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — The journey will be informative, and the people you meet will offer insight into possibilities that can change how you use your attributes and earn a living.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If someone chooses to head in a direction, wish them well. Make your health, emotional well-being, and the activities and events that make you happy your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An opportunity will develop that is too good to refuse. Make the necessary adjustments, take advantage of what’s available and high-tail it to the finish line. Embrace new beginnings.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Monitor your intake and do what’s affordable and physically within your means. Too much of anything will put a damper on your day. Make personal growth, self-improvement and love your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look beyond the negative and develop a positive alternative within budget. A personal plan will reveal something unexpected, leaving you with more options. A challenge will turn in your favor.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Watch out for anyone who is using manipulative tactics to steer you in the wrong direction. If you don’t feel comfortable, take a different path. Be honest, and demand the same from others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination, and you’ll devise unique ways to outdo yourself and anyone who tries to step in and take over. Step into the spotlight and show everyone what you have to offer.
