Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Hands-on help will lead to positive results and make it easier for you to eliminate what’s become irrelevant. Trust your instincts and follow your heart; you’ll end up exactly where you belong.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Protect yourself from someone disrupting your plans. The changes you make will positively impact where and how you live. Press forward diligently and reap the reward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Share your options, and the feedback you receive will help you make an emotionally sound decision against financial or physical challenges. Check with an expert to confirm your thoughts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Ask questions, get the lowdown and decide your next move based on what you want. Don’t be afraid to take the road less traveled. It’s up to you to do what makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A makeover, move or connection you pursue will offer the boost you need. Focus on what makes you happy and set priorities that bring about positive change. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An opportunity to move will only be to your advantage if it fits your budget. Don’t add more stress to your life. Consider spending more time relaxing with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rethink what it costs to maintain what you have, and you’ll find out how to lighten your load. Discuss your plans with loved ones to help them see things your way. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make changes that influence how you spend money. Embrace a lifestyle you can afford and that offers peace of mind and flexibility to do more things that make you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keeping up with the times will help you remain current in all aspects of life. Attending social events or a reunion will boost your ego. Romance is favored and will enhance your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Refuse to let what others dangle in front of you get in your way. Take the road that allows you to control your destiny. Embrace change, seize the moment and remain true to yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) --It’s better to be safe than sorry or angry over something you could have prevented. Don’t get entwined in someone else’s plans if they don’t suit your needs or benefit you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Know your limits and stick to your plan. Let your intuition be your guide, and prioritize and manage your next move every step of the way. Practice makes perfect.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Currently Open
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.