LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stay on the straight and narrow path and refuse to let temptation lure you in a different direction. Put your energy into living up to your promises and maintaining a good reputation.
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 4:14 AM
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to take advantage of opportunities and turn something that interests you into a masterpiece. Your tireless work and enthusiasm will help you dazzle onlookers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on participating physically in a cause that concerns you. The process and experience will enrich you. Spend time with loved ones doing things that bring you joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Size up your situation, use your skills and experience to achieve the changes you want to make, and consider partnering with someone who shares your vision. Don’t let emotions stifle your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a stance and make physical changes to protect yourself from anyone trying to push you in an incompatible direction. A makeover will stroke your ego and raise your self-esteem.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t waste time or let someone control the outcome. Be aggressive and do whatever it takes to reach your objective. Invest more time and money in making your surroundings comfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll need patience and the courage to say no to anyone trying to tempt you into doing something erratic. Do your own thing if you want to make progress. Be secretive until you are ready to promote.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Speak up, make plans and follow through. Don’t let your emotions steer you in the wrong direction. Use your imagination and contacts to reach your goal. Positive change is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Making demands will set you back. Working alone will build confidence and encourage you to take on more moving forward. Refuse to let someone stand in your way or control your destiny.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of heart will be due to how someone treats you. Let your intelligence, not your heart, be your guide. Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll gain respect and support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will leave out important information. Verify facts before participating in something that might hurt your reputation, position or productivity. Keep your thoughts and plans a secret.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Reach out to those with something to contribute and who are well versed in your goal. Distance yourself from those trying to redirect you, take advantage of you or tempt you to indulge.
