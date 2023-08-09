LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — When in doubt, refrain from making a promise. A reserved approach will buy you time, offering the space you need to consider what’s best for you. Make stress relief your priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let your intuition guide you to what and who can help you succeed. A medical or financial situation will cause uncertainty if not handled with care. Don’t share personal information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Declutter your life and lower your overhead. A definitive attitude will help you refurbish your life and set higher standards. Surround yourself with people who share your concerns.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider what you want and must do to position yourself for success. Don’t give others the impression you are flexible when you are not. It’s up to you to make things happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be honest with yourself and others, and take the initiative to do things for yourself while being considerate of others. Protect your heart from anyone who sends mixed messages.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Speak up, run the show and embrace changes that help you live the life you long for. Don’t give anyone the right or means to dictate your next move. Have no regrets, and be true to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let the changes others make or the temptations you encounter throw you a curveball. Let your heart be the judge. With patience as your barometer, you’ll find peace and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t allow anyone to use emotional manipulation to lead you astray. Use your intuition, experience and intelligence to maintain equality and take control. Map out the path that suits your needs.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refrain from signing up for something you cannot afford or that risks injury. Protect against people trying to coerce you. Focus on self-improvement and personal happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Offer only what you can deliver, and be prepared to give a play-by-play overview for those who need extra input. How you define yourself and what you offer will make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be a good listener and decide what others want from you before you engage in plans that leave you at a disadvantage. Work by yourself to achieve the most with the least amount of interference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone will take advantage of you if you let them. Veer toward unusual situations that offer lessons, experience and connections. Use your skills to make home improvements.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.