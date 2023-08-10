LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel you have to follow someone else’s lead. When in doubt, put your foot on the brake. Pay more attention to what you can do to help others, and make a difference in your community.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Not everyone you encounter will have the same intentions. Hide your emotions and be resourceful in creating a scenario that conditions you to take advantage of what’s available.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stop fighting roadblocks; taking the path of least resistance will make it easier to get the elements to bend to your way of thinking. Simplicity and common sense will get you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take better care of yourself, your position and the prospects you are trying to achieve. Step outside your comfort zone and dress up your ideas with marketable trends. Avoid emotional spending.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to let a fast-talker propel you in a direction based on unproven information. It’s time to balance your time between work and play and to honor what your body craves.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be a good listener, and you’ll gain access to information that can lead to a healthy investment. Home improvements or making a move will lead to unexpected opportunities. Avoid health risks.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If someone invites you to get involved in a risky scheme, take a pass. Pay attention to how loved ones respond to your opinions and options. Don’t let your emotions cloud your vision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A disciplined approach to how you live and let people treat you will make a difference. You’ll be prone to overestimating or underestimating if you allow your emotions to take over.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t settle for less when you can achieve much more with extra effort. Trust and believe in yourself. A personal pick-me-up will build confidence. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A high-energy approach will help you take care of your responsibilities and prove yourself to anyone who doubts your ability. Don’t let emotions take precedence over common sense.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep busy; idle time will lead to poor decisions and emotional setbacks. Consider what you can do to make your home more functional, or give yourself a makeover that lifts your spirits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a unique approach to work and personal responsibilities. Think situations through and you’ll dodge criticism from someone who likes to interfere. Personal gain is apparent.
